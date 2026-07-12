Wanted man arrested for hitting woman in the head with propane tank, trying to set apartment fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders posted body cam footage of a SWAT arrest of a wanted felon accused of assaulting a woman at an encampment and trying to set an apartment on fire.

Prior to his arrest Friday, the suspect had five prior convictions for assault, according to Sanders

According to Sanders, the felon struck the woman with a propane tank so hard that she may experience permanent disfigurement.

In a Facebook post, Sanders said that Olympia police officers found the suspect at an apartment building Friday night.

Sanders explained that despite the officers’ attempts to communicate with him, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home. Then, due to his violent history, a SWAT team was called to the scene.

The body camera footage posted on Facebook starts as SWAT team members gather around the door to the suspect’s apartment as smoke leaks out.

When final attempts to negotiate with the suspect failed, the footage shows Igo jumping over a partially collapsed door and apprehending the suspect.

Soon after Igo entered the apartment, SWAT team members entered the apartment wearing gas masks and holding guns and flashlights.

Sanders said that soon after he was captured, the suspect was arrested for multiple crimes, including felony assault and arson. He was then transported to a hospital by medics after being sedated “due to his behavior,” according to Sanders.

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