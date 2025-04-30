Man in wheelchair seriously injured after getting hit by a car, driver arrested

SEATTLE — A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit while crossing Aurora Avenue N.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on April 28 when a driver turned left onto Aurora from N 96th St. He hit a 38-year-old who was crossing Aurora Ave in a wheelchair.

The 38-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said he crossed the road not designated for pedestrians, and that the 69-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

