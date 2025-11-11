Man wearing wig to hide identity arrested in Thurston County for alleged car theft, tresspassing

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says three people were seen prowling property in a stolen car on Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a property off Waddell Creek Road and found the three suspects in a Honda CRV out of Olympia with no license plates, TSCO said.

One man known for car theft was wearing a wig and a hat to try to conceal his identity and claimed he ingested fentanyl right before deputies got there.

A woman with warrants for burglary reportedly lied to deputies about her name and a third suspect had fentanyl on them, according to the sheriff’s office.

TSCO says all three were arrested for trespassing, among other charges in addition to their existing warrants.

