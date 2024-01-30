Man in truck steals radar trailer from Mason County Sheriff’s Office

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after their radar trailer was stolen from the 7000 block of Northeast North Shore Road in Belfair.

“Our beloved RADAR trailer decided to take an unscheduled road trip, courtesy of a white male in his 30s, cruising in a black ‘90s Ford short box truck,” said a spokesperson.

Officials say the trailer has been a ‘speed-defying hero’ for ten years in its service to the community.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact the office at MSargent@MasonCountyWa.gov

“Let’s reunite this trailer with its true calling, keeping our streets safe and sound!” continued the spokesperson.

