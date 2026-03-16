Man trapped on cliffside at God’s Tumb on Oregon coast rescued by Coast Guard

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A United States Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter crew rescued a hiker trapped on a cliffside in Lincoln City, Oregon on Saturday.

USCG posted video of the airlift rescue at God’s Thumb, a popular viewpoint on the Oregon Coast.

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue reported the incident to the Coast Guard after local crews determined a rope rescue would not be safe.

A crew from Air Facility Newport responded, hoisted the hiker from the cliffside, and brought him to a local hospital with minor injuries.

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