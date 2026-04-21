Man throws chainsaw from car while speeding from deputies in Pierce County

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says two men stole a car from an apartment complex in Parkland on Sunday night.
At around 11:50 p.m., PCSO received a call from a woman reporting that her car had been stolen.
A K9 deputy saw the car minutes after it was reported stolen and tried to pull it over, but the suspects sped off heading southbound on I-5, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the chase, dashcam video captured the moment one suspect tossed a chainsaw out of the passenger side window, as well as other rope-type items.
They got off I-5 heading toward the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Logistics gate when the car got stuck, and the two men got out and ran, PCSO said.
A K9 team caught the 31-year-old passenger, and JBLM military police later found the 28-year-old driver.
Both were arrested and booked into jail.
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