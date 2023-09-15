Fife Police: Man was killed by gunfire, not crash

FIFE, Wash. — A man who was thought to have died in a car crash on Tuesday was actually killed by gunfire, according to Fife Police.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of 70th Avenue East and 20th Street East in Fife for a one-car crash. Police said they believed the driver had lost control while speeding, causing the car to hit light poles, trees and a hydrant.

The driver was found dead inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash was investigated overnight into Wednesday, and continued after the scene was cleared.

On Thursday night, Fife Police said it was determined that the 23-year-old driver was hit and killed by gunfire before the crash happened. The car went out of control and crashed after the driver was shot.

He was the only person in the car.

Investigators said that preliminary information indicates the shooting may have been random.

The victim was identified as Rudolph King III of Milton.

He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University and was on active-duty status as an Army National Guard officer.

Detectives continue to investigate.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Fife Police Sgt. Travis Kenyon at 253-993-8755.

