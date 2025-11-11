Man stabbed with screwdriver while sleeping in Spanaway, sheriff says

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a 28-year-old man is expected to recover after he was stabbed in his sleep on Friday night.

At around 1:30 a.m., deputies responded near Park Avenue South and 165th Street South in Spanaway to reports of a stabbing at a group adult home, PCSO said.

Authorities found the 22-year-old suspect on foot outside the home after allegedly stabbing the 28-year-old in his sleep with a screwdriver.

The victim was brought to a local hospital while the suspect was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

