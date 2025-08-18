Man says he was stabbed while sleeping in Westwood Village

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 30-year-old man was injured in a stabbing early Monday morning in the Westwood Village neighborhood.

At around 12:40 a.m., officers responded near 2600 Southwest Barton Street, where they found a man bleeding with severe stab wounds to his hands, upper chest, and left leg, according to a police report.

He was brought to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, SPD said.

The man told police he was stabbed with a butcher knife while he was sleeping and the suspect ran before police arrived.

SPD officers and deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office tried to track the suspect towards Roxhill Park to the Longfellow Creek Legacy Trail.

A K9 unit with the sheriff’s office picked up a track and set up a perimeter, but did not find the suspect, according to Seattle Police.

Investigators ask if you have any information to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

