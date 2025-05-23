Man stabbed while searching for dog in West Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle police are looking for a suspect after a man reported being stabbed in the neck on Southwest Spokane Street in West Seattle, just before 3 a.m., Thursday.

“The victim stated that he was outside looking for his dog and he was stabbed in the neck by an unknown person,” Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Brian Pritchard said. “Officers set up containment with King County’s K9 Unit, but they didn’t find anyone.”

Police: Witness’s story conflicts with that of man stabbed in West Seattle

The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Later, police learned the man’s girlfriend was a witness. They found and questioned her, and police found discrepancies.

“She told conflicting stories from what the victim told. So, officers don’t have a description, don’t know who to look for as far as the suspect,” Pritchard said.

The Homicide/Assault Unit is handling the case. If you saw the attack or know what happened and who is responsible, call SPD or 911.

