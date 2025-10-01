Man stabbed during attempted carjacking in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — A 44-year-old is recovering after he was stabbed in the leg during an attempted carjacking in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Officers said the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on Broadway East, near E. Newton Street in north Capitol Hill.

The victim was sitting in his parked car when two suspects approached, SPD said. One opened the door and stabbed the man while the other tried to steal the vehicle.

The victim was able to keep in control of the car and the suspects ran off.

About 30 minutes earlier, a similar attempted carjacking happened on 10th Ave E and E Miller Street. In that incident, two people tried to open a locked door of an occupied car but were unsuccessful. They ran off.

Both incidents had two male suspects who were wearing black masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

