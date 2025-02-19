SEATTLE — A man was stabbed in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Tuesday night. Seattle police found the 37-year-old victim with a stab wound to the torso at Broadway and East Pike street at 7:48 p.m.

An initial investigation found the stabbing occurred following an altercation with another man, who fled on foot. Police haven’t found the suspect following a search of the area.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in stable but serious condition. The Seattle Police Department’s Homicide/Assault Unit is leading a further investigation into the assault.

Man stabbed in Capitol Hill, suspect not in custody (Seattle Police Dept.)

