Man stabbed before his car was stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Emergency crews in Everett responded to a stabbing on Friday night around 9 p.m.

A man was found injured near 10300 Evergreen Way and said that a person who stabbed him also stole his car after the incident, the Everett Police Department (EPD) posted on Facebook.

Officers later found the suspect driving the car in Lynnwood and led police on a chase before being taken into custody, the post said.

The man stabbed was brought to the hospital, EPD said.

