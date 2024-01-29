Man shot while driving in Seattle’s Cherry Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in his car while driving in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.

The victim was driving west on East Jefferson Street past 21st Avenue at 9:15 p.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, according to Seattle police.

Passengers told officers that they thought the car had hit something in the road until they realized the driver had been shot.

The victim is believed to be 28 years old. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police don’t yet know what led up to the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

Homicide detectives are in charge of the investigation.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2024 Cox Media Group