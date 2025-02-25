Man shot in Tacoma apartment complex overnight

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a domestic dispute in Tacoma overnight.

According to Tacoma PD, a neighbor called to report a domestic dispute and possible shots fired around 3 a.m. on Tuesday along Westridge Avenue West near Days Island.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been seriously injured. He was taken to hospital, and one woman was arrested for first-degree domestic violence assault.

Tacoma police are investigating the shooting.

