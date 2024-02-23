Man shot in shoulder in South Seattle road rage incident

SEATTLE — Police are looking for the suspects who shot a man in a road rage incident in South Seattle Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of South Avon Street in the Rainier View neighborhood at 6:30 p.m. to find a 34-year-old man who’d been shot in the shoulder.

He told police he was driving behind a black BMW with two people inside. The driver slammed on his brakes several times before the victim went around.

When the victim parked his car, the suspects followed and fired a shot that went through the man’s car and hit him in the shoulder.

The suspects left and have not been found.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

