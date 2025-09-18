Man shot in the neck while driving in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on E Pike Street, near Neumos.

Police said the man was driving when he was shot in the neck.

His foot came off the gas and the car coasted.

The suspect ran off and police are still searching for whoever is responsible.

It’s unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

©2025 Cox Media Group