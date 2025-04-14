Man shot in head is stable after North Seattle shooting

NORTH SEATTLE — A man was grazed in the head by a gunshot while driving in North Seattle just after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

SPD says officers found 9mm shell casings in a parking lot near North 105th Street and Phinney Avenue North but at first did not find any victims or suspects.

A 32-year-old man later walked into Northwest Hospital saying he was shot in the head while driving in the area. SPD says his injuries were minimal and that he is in stable condition.

For any information in this case, SPD asks you to call the Violent Crimes Tip line at 206-233-5000.

