Man shot in East Queen Anne overnight

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a man was shot in East Queen Anne overnight.

According to SPD, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the East Queen Anne neighborhood around 11 p.m. One of the callers reported hearing someone yelling, “I’ve been shot!” and cars speeding away.

Police found a man in his 30s along Westlake Avenue North next to Lake Union. He was suffering from two gunshot wounds to his foot and another gunshot wound to his knee. SPD and Seattle Fire Department crews looked after him until he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

SPD and detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances, and no arrests have been made at this time.





