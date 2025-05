SEATTLE — A 23-year-old man was shot during a lowrider car show in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

At around 10 p.m., police found a man shot in his upper thigh near 4th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, SPD said.

Police say they did not find any evidence in the shooting and have not arrested any suspects.

The man was brought to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition, according to SPD.

