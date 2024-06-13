Man shot in Downtown Seattle gunfight

SEATTLE — A man was shot during a Downtown Seattle gunfight early Monday morning.

Police were called to 2nd Avenue South and South Main Street around 2 a.m. where crowds of people were fleeing from gunfire.

Everyone involved also ran. A handgun and shell casings were left behind.

Within minutes police learned a 22-year-old man had been dropped off at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was shot in the leg. Police are not aware of any other victims.

No arrests have been made.

Seattle police are asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.

