Man shot dead by deputies in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was shot dead after allegedly approaching deputies while armed with a gun on Monday afternoon.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a man in distress in the Cinebar area yesterday.

Deputies found the man in his car and tried to talk with him. Eventually, deputies say the man got out of his car and approached them, armed with a gun.

“The man did not comply with the deputies’ commands, and less lethal (bean bag) rounds were used in an attempt to stop the subject. Two deputies fired at the subject with their patrol rifles,” reported the sheriff’s office.

Despite being airlifted to the hospital, the man was later pronounced dead.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has notified the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations (OII), which will be investigating this incident. In compliance with the statute, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office will not be involved in this investigation.

OII will release the name of the man and any involved deputies. Once the OII investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

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