Man shot in the arm in drive-by in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for the person who shot a man Tuesday morning in Capitol Hill in a drive-by.

Officers were called to the neighborhood around 3 a.m. and found the man on East Olive Way.

He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and, at last check, is stable.

Officers searched the area for the car but couldn’t find it. They say the suspect took off northbound on East Olive Way.

Investigators are piecing together what led up to the shooting, but say information is limited at this time.

Anyone who saw something that may help solve this case is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

