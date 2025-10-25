Man shot after argument in East Bremerton grocery store parking lot

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a man was injured in a shooting that took place in a Fred Meyer parking lot in East Bremerton.

Witnesses say a 44-year-old man was shot in the leg after arguing with a woman Thursday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was sitting in the passenger seat of a white 1990s-model Honda Civic.

The car reportedly sped away from the scene after the shooting.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the whereabouts of the car and the shooter.

