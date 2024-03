SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for the man who stabbed another man on Capitol Hill Sunday morning seriously injuring him.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue.

Witnesses say there was an altercation that led up to the stabbing. The suspect ran from the scene.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

