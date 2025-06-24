Man from Seattle in Israel as conflict remains in limbo

ELAT, Israel — Israel

Randy Kessler of Seattle has been in Israel since early June visiting family and friends near Elat, a city about 197 miles south of Jerusalem.

“My flight was cancelled and I love it here, but I have to get back to Seattle to attend a wedding of a dear friend,” Kessler said.

Kessler is also a part of the group StandWithUs Northwest, a nonprofit that focuses on Israel education and fighting antisemitism. He says he has had to take cover in bomb shelters several times throughout his current stint in the country.

“You just go down to the bottom floor and that’s where it is. Everybody goes down there and gathers,” Kessler said.

“And you see all of your neighbors at 2:45 in the morning in their pajamas tired and there’s a radio on. And somebody did bring a bottle of whiskey. You know, so people are doing the best…and some snacks. And people do the best they can knowing they are going to be forced into a situation,” he continued.

Kessler says he’s visited Israel 11 times in his life and was aware that anything could happen, but what he is experiencing now is a first.

“But this is the first time that I have ever experienced serious sirens with ballistic missiles coming in and, in my case, those ballistic missiles are going over my head toward the more populated civilian areas of Israel,” Kessler said.

In order for Kessler to get back to the Seattle area, he has to cross into Egypt then fly from there. He hopes to back in Seattle before the weekend.

“I really do want to see my wife and my kids and my puppy and all that. And I want to go to this wedding on Sunday….or Monday that’s really important,” Kessler said.

