Man rescued from Wenatchee River after trying to evade deputies

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A 60-year-old man was rescued from the Wenatchee River on Wednesday, May 22 after trying to escape deputies.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, county deputies at around 8 a.m. responded to reports of a man who fell into the river near Black Bird Island in Leavenworth.

Cascade Medical and Chelan County Fire District #3 responded to the area of the call with Chelan County deputies. The man, Victor V. Martin, was found stuck on a small island in the middle of the river.

A fire district rescue swimmer was able to reach Martin, finding him hypothermic but otherwise uninjured.

By chance, a passing fishing boat spotted Martin and the rescue swimmer on the island and transported them to the East Leavenworth boat launch where Martin received medical treatment from awaiting Cascade medics.

During a subsequent interview with Martin, who was initially evasive, deputies learned that he had run away from deputies the night before and eventually jumped into the river to escape.

Unfortunately, Martin quickly found himself in trouble in the water and had no choice but to take refuge on the island until he was found.

Deputies report that Martin acknowledged the danger of his actions and expressed gratitude for the rescue.

