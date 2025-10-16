Man rescued from house fire in Spanaway, rushed to hospital

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man was rushed to the hospital with critical burns Thursday morning after a house in Spanaway caught on fire.

It happened on 22nd Avenue East.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says they rescued the man from the home and then rushed him to a local burn center.

They’re asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

No word on what caused the fire.

