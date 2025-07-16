Man rescued after fall from mountain in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says it rescued a man after he fell trying to climb the northern glacier of Sinister Peak.

They located 31-year-old Ryan Polkinghorn, with head, neck, and shoulder injuries, after trying to walk across glacial and rocky terrain on Monday.

Polkinghorn also showed signs of early-stage hypothermia when he was found after the fall.

CCSO received a call from the Washington State Emergency Operations Center about an alert from Garmin inReach activation.

They were told that the activation happened after a climber fell.

With the help of the helicopter crew from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Polkinghorn was rescued.

He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.

