Man prowling between homes arrested in Bremerton after running from police

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
BREMERTON, Wash. — Bodycam video posted by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies chasing after a man who was seen prowling around homes in unincorporated Bremerton on April 18.

A woman reported to 911 that she saw the man on her home security camera walking around her property.

Following a chase on foot, deputies tackled and arrested the 35-year-old man who had previous warrants for failure to appear on contempt of court charges, the sheriff’s office posted on X.

