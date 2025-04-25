Man prowling between homes arrested in Bremerton after running from police

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bodycam video posted by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies chasing after a man who was seen prowling around homes in unincorporated Bremerton on April 18.

A woman reported to 911 that she saw the man on her home security camera walking around her property.

Following a chase on foot, deputies tackled and arrested the 35-year-old man who had previous warrants for failure to appear on contempt of court charges, the sheriff’s office posted on X.

On Patrol: Prowler Pursuit pic.twitter.com/aOcwlPnQlQ — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) April 25, 2025

