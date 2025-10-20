Man in Port Ludlow grabbed shotgun while fleeing from traffic stop, sheriff says

PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says a man fleeing from a traffic stop ran into his home and into nearby woods armed with a shotgun on Sunday afternoon.

A sergeant on patrol in Port Ludlow tried to pull the man over for speeding but he continued driving to his home, JCSO said.

Officials say the man did not obey commands and the sergent pepper sprayed him but he continued into the house.

The man reportedly grabbed a shotgun and continued into a wooded area nearby.

Neighbors called 911 and reported seeing the man in thier backyards and multiple agencies responded including the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Port Angeles Police, and the Peninsula Crisis Response team.

Authorites launched a drone and sent a K-9 team in to track the man before he was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

