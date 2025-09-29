Man pleads not guilty to stabbing deaths of two women in Burien

KENT, Wash. — Marvin Ortiz Montecinos, age 29, pled not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in a Kent courtroom earlier today.

He’s accused of stabbing two women to death at the Montrose Apartments in Burien in September.

Prosecutors allege Ortiz Montecinos fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Aparicio Cruz, and her roommate, Yaneth Gomez Hernandez, during an alleged attack fueled by anger over a breakup. Court documents from King County reveal that Cruz was stabbed at least 20 times, while Hernandez suffered more than 40 stab wounds.

Detectives believe that the “horrific” stabbings may have been prompted by one of the victims breaking up with Montecinos. Court documents say he may have brought this up just an hour before they were stabbed.

Detectives also believe that the woman’s roommate was killed for trying to intervene, court documents said. It’s believed she was in the shower or getting ready to shower when she heard her friend scream.

Investigators say all three lived in the same apartment building.

Ortiz Montecinos was found outside the Montrose Apartments on September 8, covered in blood, and initially claimed that a man had attacked him and the two women. However, prosecutors argue that his story is inconsistent with phone and location records.

In court, Ortiz Montecinos entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

His bond remains set at $10 million, since prosecutors believe he is a flight risk.

Additionally, the prosecutor in court this morning confirmed that immigration authorities have issued a detainer on him. Investigators say Ortiz Montecinos has a wife and children in Guatemala. Investigators also say Gomez Hernandez was the mother of a 10-year-old boy who lived in Guatemala.

The next court hearing for Ortiz Montecinos is scheduled for October 23.

