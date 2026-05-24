Man pleads guilty to stealing nearly $70k in forged checks from elderly Grant Co. resident

QUINCY, Wash. — A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $70,000 from an elderly Quincy resident, for whom he was doing yard maintenance.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Francisco Araiza Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft from a vulnerable adult.

Investigators say Araiza forged more than 40 bank checks between July 2024 and June 2025. Araiza was helping the victim with yard maintenance.

As a first-time offender, he could face 30 days in jail or be on electronic home monitoring, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Araiza must also pay restitution to the victim. It’s unknown what amount he will have to pay .

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Araiza is currently wanted on a $10,100 bench warrant for failing to appear in court for an unrelated domestic violence case.

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