Man missing in Tacoma hasn’t been seen in 10 days

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for a man who hasn’t been seen in ten days.

His name is Jose Martinez, and he is 39 years old.

The department says he was last seen at Allenmore Hospital in Tacoma on September 15.

His family says they spoke to him about two days later and haven’t heard from him since.

He was last seen wearing tan Levi pants, a red polo shirt, gray Nike shoes, and a gray hat with the word ‘savage’ on it.

If you see him or know where he might be, call 911.

