Man lying in road hit, killed on I-90 west of Snoqualmie Pass summit

Near SNOQUALMIE PASS SUMMIT — A man who was lying in the road was killed on eastbound Interstate 90 just west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

He was hit and killed by a car shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The victim is a 23-year-old Lynnwood man.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted that all the eastbound lanes were closed at 12:07 a.m. Monday while state troopers investigated.

The lanes reopened shortly before 4 a.m.

Due to a fatality collision and investigation by WSP, EB I-90 is closed at MP 47 just west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 29, 2024

