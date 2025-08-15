Man known for running from police tries it again, fails again

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 33-year-old man with a history of running from the police was arrested Tuesday after running from Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers, the department confirmed.

The suspect, who had a felony warrant against him, was found by SPD officers at approximately 7:10 p.m. near 12th Avenue S. and S. Jackson Street.

On foot chase through Seattle

The man immediately ran away from SPD officers, who then chased him through the streets and into a nearby parking lot.

SPD officers quickly apprehended the suspect and deployed a taser during the arrest.

The suspect was arrested for a $25,000 warrant for burglary and obstructing a law enforcement officer. The man also had a $10,000 warrant for malicious mischief.

Officers noted the suspect may have tossed a firearm during the foot chase, although a gun was never found.

SPD recovered ammunition and firearm accessories, 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, 0.7 grams of cocaine, and $148 from the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the King County Jail; however, jail officials declined to book him pending medical evaluation.

SPD officers transported the suspect to the Harborview Medical Center for evaluation. The man was discharged and booked into the King County Jail.

The SPD noted additional charges may be added for narcotics possession and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

