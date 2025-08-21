Man killed in Tukwila shooting overnight

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man was killed during a shooting in Tukwila late Wednesday night.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a 911 caller reported a shooting along Des Moines Memorial Drive South just before 10 p.m.

Arriving deputies found one man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The King County Major Crimes Unit investigated the shooting throughout the night, and KCSO confirmed that no suspects were taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

©2025 Cox Media Group