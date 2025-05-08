Man interferes in police pursuit of brother, both arrested in separate chases.

PRESTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested two brothers in separate pursuits on Wednesday night, WSP said in a release.

At around 8:20 p.m., WSP says troopers tried to pull over a Honda Civic on I-90 near Preston for improper merging.

After not stopping, troopers started a pursuit.

Video posted by WSP shows that while troopers were chasing the driver, an Infiniti G35 coupe, pulled up and started to interfere with the pursuit.

The driver of the Honda lost their right rear tire and spun out trying to exit near Issaquah, while the Infinity went around and sped off back onto I-90.

The Honda drove away from troopers and back onto I-90 westbound in the wrong direction.

WSP troopers coming to assist further away on I-90, slowed down traffic in anticipation of the Honda heading their direction. Dashcam shows the driver coming toward troopers head-on and then swerving across all four lanes and crashing into a ditch on the shoulder.

State Patrol says that the driver, 21-year-old Victor A. Hernandez-Paredes, was arrested for eluding, reckless endangerment, obstruction, and DUI. A woman was also in the passenger seat with a child in her lap, but no injuries were reported.

The Infinity was later seen on traffic cameras in Bellevue, and the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) alerted WSP of its location.

18-year-old Daniel O. Hernandez-Paredes, the brother of the first driver, was found and arrested for eluding, reckless driving, and obstruction.

