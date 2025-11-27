Man injured while sitting in his car during Moses Lake shooting

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 23-year-old was shot while sitting in his car in Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting reportedly happened near Stratford Road NE and Maple Drive NE at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies say the 28-year-old suspect came up and shot the victim while he was in his car.

The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

He was taken to Samaritan Healthcare for treatment.

The shooter was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on assault charges.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office says that they are still investigating the shooting.

