Man injured in what he reported as drive-by shooting in Sand Point, police say story doesn’t add up

SEATTLE — A 38-year-old man was shot in what he reported to be a drive-by shooting in the Sand Point neighborhood in North Seattle on Saturday, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Just after 3 p.m., officers found the man who had been shot near Warren G. Magnuson Park close to Northeast 65th Street and 62nd Avenue Northeast.

He had been shot in his leg, hand, and possibly his ankle, SPD said.

The man reported he was shot in a drive-by shooting but didn’t give any further details to police, according to a release from SPD.

Police say his report didn’t match what officers found in their investigation.

According to the release, investigators determined the shooting most likely happened inside his residence, but officers didn’t find any shell casings or a gun.

The Seattle Fire Department brought the man to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says that if you have any information on the shooting to contact their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2025 Cox Media Group