Man ignites lighter inches from deaf woman’s eye at Seattle homeless shelter

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after threatening to burn a woman with a lighter.

Officers responded at around 8:50 p.m. to the Evan’s House homeless shelter in the First Hill neighborhood.

Police say the victim was deaf and communicated with officers by writing and giving hand signals to describe what happened.

SPD learned the woman was holding an elevator door and the suspect became irritated, according to a blotter post.

The man then took out a blowtorch torch lighter and held it inches from her eye, SPD said.

The woman was not injured and police arrested the man, who was a convicted felon.

He was booked into the King County Jail, facing charges of assault.

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