Man hit, killed by Seattle Monorail while spray-painting graffiti

SEATTLE — A man who was spray-painting a building was hit and killed by the Seattle Center Monorail Sunday night.

Seattle Police said it happened shortly before 9 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and Denny Way.

We believe the incident is the first time anyone has been hit and killed by the train.

The Monorail opened on Mar. 24, 1962, and the only death we could find was when a maintenance worker was killed while making repairs in the 1970s.

Surveillance video reviewed by the Seattle Police Department shows the man was spray-painting graffiti on a building next to the tracks before he was hit.

We’ve reached out to the Seattle Center for more details.

Meanwhile, city officials considered prosecuting people arrested for graffiti, but in mid-June, U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman ruled that the city could not enforce property crimes related to graffiti, because, as it’s currently written, the law “poses a real threat to censorship.”

The ruling only applies to graffiti and not property destruction.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is looking to appeal.









©2023 Cox Media Group