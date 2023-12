AUBURN, Wash. — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after he was shot at least once at an Auburn apartment complex.

Auburn police said a call about the shooting at the Promenade Apartments,12902 SE 312 St., came in at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was taken to Harborview.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is also a man in his 20s.

Both men know each other to some degree, according to investigators.

