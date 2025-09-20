Unconscious man found on road after being hit by car in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department says officers found a man passed out on the road after he was hit by a truck.

The truck crashed into a man who was walking on N. 16th Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

Police say they arrived on the scene at N. 16th Avenue and Monroe Avenue after getting calls about a car crash.

Police say the man was found unconscious, lying on the road with serious injuries.

The police say the driver stayed after the crash and showed no signs of impairment.

The man who was hit by the car was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

He was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable but critical condition.

The Yakima Police Department’s Traffic Unit will investigate the crash.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Officer Darius Williams at 509-306-3814 or email him at Darius.williams@yakimawa.gov.

