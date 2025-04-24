Man found shot to death in Spanaway cul-de-sac

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide at a cul-de-sac in Spanaway.

According to deputies, neighbors on 17th Ave E. reported hearing 20-30 gunshots around 10:30 p.m.

When those neighbors went to check what was going on, they found a man down in the street. He was dead when neighbors checked on him, according to deputies.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found the cul-de-sac “littered with shell casings” and that homes and cars nearby were hit with bullets.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting and no one is in custody.

The victim is believed to be a man around the age of 18 to 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

