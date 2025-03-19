Man found guilty with more than 170 pounds of MDMA in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal court in Spokane found a man from India guilty of possession with intent to distribute over 170 pounds of MDMA, according to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ in the Eastern District of Washington said that 31-year-old Jaskaran Singh trafficked the MDMA, otherwise known as ‘molly’ or ‘ecstasy,’ across the U.S.-Canada border on April 29, 2023.

Border patrol agents arrested Singh who was driving a minivan close to the Canadian border with backpacks and a suitcase with the drugs inside, the release said.

Authorities say Singh and two other men smuggled the bags across the border from Canada into the U.S. and tripped a motion sensor which led border patrol agents to start tracking the group.

The DOJ approximates the MDMA seized had a street value of $7.8 million. Singh faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and removal from the U.S.

