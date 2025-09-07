Man found guilty of running over, killing Ravensdale resident

RAVENSDALE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A man accused of intentionally running over and killing a Ravensdale resident has been found guilty.

A jury on Friday convicted Andrew Baim of killing Nick Valison, 53, in 2023.

Prosecutors said Baim stole a U-Haul truck, then used a pickup to run over Valison.

The jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree arson, and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Valison was killed while he was walking his dog. His body was found off 329th Place Southeast on Sept. 21, 2023.

