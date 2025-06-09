Man found dead outside Poulsbo home was victim of homicide, sheriff’s office says

Kitsap County deputies are investigating a homicide after a 50-year-old man was found dead outside his home near Poulsbo on Saturday, June 7, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene after someone reported a suspicious death on Big Valley Road Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found the man’s body outside the home.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office, along with the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office, later confirmed the death was a homicide.

Investigators said they found signs of homicidal violence during an initial review of the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives secured the property in the 22000 block of Big Valley Road Northeast, and a forensic team returned Monday morning to conduct a more detailed search for evidence.

Officials said the man’s identity, along with his official cause and manner of death, will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office once the victim’s family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

