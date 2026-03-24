Man found dead in Kent’s Lake Fenwick

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says a man was pronounced dead after he was found face down in Lake Fenwick on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded at around 12:30 p.m. after witnesses called 911.

Firefighters estimated the man was between 25 and 35 years old after he was pulled from the water.

Police say some clothing was found on shore, which could have been from the victim.

The man has not yet been identified and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine his cause of death.

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