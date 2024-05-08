Man found dead inside burning Bonney Lake home

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Firefighters found one person dead inside a Bonney Lake home that was engulfed in flames.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, crews from East Pierce Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a home in the 9600 block of 204th Street in the Cedar View neighborhood after 911 callers reported the home was burning with one person still inside.

Crews arrived and while working to put out the flames, found a man dead inside the house, according to Bonney Lake Police.

A second person and a dog escaped the flames.

The Pierce County Fire Marshal and Bonney Lake Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Please see press release regarding house fire in Bonney Lake. pic.twitter.com/rTWCFGqxTy — BonneyLakePolice PIO (@BLPoliceDept) May 8, 2024





